Starting today, W Hotels across Manhattan will be celebrating Pride weekend with an array of colorful cocktails. Between 3:30pm and 8pm, visitors and guests at four W locations in the Big Apple will be greeted at the elevator by drag queens Marti Gould Cummings, Monet, Dina Delicious and Pixie Aventura.

The W New York Downtown will be serving up the red stripe in this boozy, city-wide rainbow with a concoction of gin, cranberry and grapefruit juice.

“We’re so excited to be able to partner with these iconic personas and incredible spirits brands,” said W New York’s Marketing Manager Pablo-Andres Lopez. “The chance to offer our guests something exclusive, surprising, inspired by the effervescent spirit of everything that Pride stands for is something that hits close to home for the W Hotels of New York.”

PINK FLAMINGOS

1.5 oz. Four Pillars Gin Rare Dry

2 oz. Cranberry juice

1 oz. Pink grapefruit juice

2 dashes Peychauds bitters

Combine all ingredients over ice in cocktail shaker. Shake and strain. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.