In the heart of Covent Garden, the impressive Edwardian building that houses the One Aldwych Hotel has an equally impressive pedigree. Designed at the beginning of the 20th century by Charles Mewes and Arthur Davis (the same duo who did the Ritz in Paris), it has been home to various publishing houses, a bank, and even a branch of the Ministry of Defense over the past century. In 1998, however, the Grade II-listed space underwent renovations to become its current iteration, the One Aldwych.

It remains one of the few independently-owned luxury hotels and includes 93 guestrooms and 12 suites, a chlorine-free swimming pool (with underwater music) and a private screening room. Guests can enjoy a proper taste of London from an old-fashioned cocktail trolley in the Lobby Bar, where they will also be greeted by enormous oars courtesy of sculptor Andre Wallace and stunning floral installations by in-house florist Mark Siredzuk. The latest addition to the property is the newly-opened restaurant Eneko, serving up superb modern Basque cuisine from Michelin-starred chef Eneko Atxa.

Here, Janine Marshall, executive assistant director at One Aldwych, tells us about the most sought-after room at the property:

The most requested room:

Suite 500 is very popular as it has a charming terrace which is ideal for an al fresco breakfast or romantic dinner in nice weather.

What makes it so special?

It’s our largest suite and has lovely views over the rooftops of Covent Garden. It includes a sitting and dining room and a separate bedroom with comfy, contemporary furnishings, as well as a private gym and kitchenette.

The rate:

Rates start from £1,050 (approximately $1,355) per night.

Your personal favorite room?

Well I do like our Deluxe corner rooms because they have lovely double aspect windows and are bathed in natural light. They overlook the Lyceum Theatre and Covent Garden, for that “only in London” feel.

Celebrity guests:

Although the hotel doesn’t comment on any guests, I can say that a while back Woody Allen shot a few scenes of the film Cassandra’s Dream starring Colin Farrell and Ewan McGregor in our Lobby Bar and in Suite 410, a wonderful circular suite overlooking Waterloo Bridge and the Thames. So I suppose one could say that anyone staying in this suite has shared a room with Colin and Ewan!

Fun fact:

The hotel has an amazing collection of over 350 contemporary artworks including pieces by Cecilia Vargas and Richard Walker, as well as upcoming artists Justine Smith and Mimei Thompson.