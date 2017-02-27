Among those blessed with big names and beautiful faces, popping up in major fashion campaigns is a popular hobby. (See: Lily-Rose Depp for Chanel; Kaia Gerber for Marc Jacobs; and of course Choupette Lagerfeld) Rarer is it for actual royalty to be involved with a brand other than that of the family crest, but that’s exactly what Olga of Greece does – not as a shiny extracurricular, but in her full-time job as Christian Louboutin’s well-heeled online creative director. That’s why the mold-breaking Princess Olga of Greece is my Obsession DuJour.

Now, with the launch of the house’s latest campaign, Olga is once again bending genres by dabbling in mystery. For the second year in a row, Louboutin is launching its new collection with a crime-themed short film called “What Happened to Bellofficier?” and directed by the Princess. In the film, a rollicking ‘80s-themed hotel room bash goes south when one of the partygoers spots a dead body – still, of course, sporting those signature red soles.

When not serving on behalf of the House of Louboutin or the House of Glucksburg, Olga is busy simply being a wife, mother, and the Duchess of Apulia. Because, oh yeah, she also belongs to Italian royalty by marriage. Eat your heart out, Gia Coppola.

Main Image Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images