Today is Cinco de Mayo, otherwise known as an American excuse to drink a giant frozen Margarita while wearing a sombrero and eating a week’s worth of calories in chips and guacamole. And although our southern neighbors don’t celebrate this day quite as vigorously as we do, there’s no reason not to use the 5th of May as a time to treat yourself to an authentic, refined, Mexican-inspired cocktail.

This recipe comes from the luxurious Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Riviera Maya and is a take on the Mojito made with that smoky, trendy, mysterious Mexican spirit: Mezcal.

“The Oaxaca Royal Mojito has notes of agave mingling with effervescent Champagne, a natural fit alongside herbaceous mint and hibiscus, celebrating the essence of beachside cantinas found along Mexico’s coast,” explains the property’s Executive Chef Juan Pablo Loza. “We were inspired to incorporate local lime and mint cultivated in our outdoor garden, as well as the signature qualities of Oaxacan mezcal and tart hibiscus flowers.”

Get the recipe below.

OAXACA ROYAL MOJITO

3 oz. Mezcal joven

3 oz. Hibiscus syrup*

1 oz. Lime juice

1 Bunch of mint

1/2 tsp Freshly ground cardamom

Champagne

Put all Ingredients except the Champagne in a shaker. Add some ice and shake vigorously. Serve and top with Champagne.

*Hibiscus Syrup: Boil half a liter of water, half a liter of sugar and 100 grams of dried hibiscus flower for 5 minutes and steep overnight.

** Store-bought hibiscus or cherry juice can be used as a substitute for the hibiscus syrup.