On New York’s Upper West Side, there lies a sparkly escape from the holiday hustle where you can get in touch with your inner whimsy by sipping drinks served in vessels like snow globes, copper gnomes and more. For the season, LOCL at the NYLO hotel has been transformed from a typical bar to “A Midwinter’s Night Dream” designed by Rebecca Low and her team of artists.

Plenty of characters including the likes of Santa, Frosty and Lady Macbeth pop up on award-winning bartender Cody Goldstein’s cocktail menu, but the most mysterious and intriguing by far has to be the little fairy which inspired the bright, gin-based Nymph Nectar. “Nymphs were female goddess and I strived to create what I felt was the fairy-like nectar they would have drank,” says Goldstein, who is the founder of a cocktail consulting service called Muddling Memories. “The edible dust on top and light airy foam evoked the beauty and mythical recreation of how I imagined a Nymph to look like.”

Head to LOCL before January 1, 2017 to sip this festive drink under tulle, twinkles and garland, or get the recipe below.

NYMPH NECTAR

1.5 oz. Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin

2 oz. Passionfruit

1 oz. Grapefruit

1 oz. Cinnamon-infused egg whites

Combine all ingredients. Shake for 5 sec. Add ice and re-shake. Strain into a coupe glass.