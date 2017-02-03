Dumpling-mania has had a hold of New York City for a while now, and while some trends become quite exhausting after reaching peak popularity, it’s easy to understand why the dumpling is still so buzzy. Many establishments around the city have come dangerously close to creating the perfect pocket of dough and filling—an almost magical eating experience. Mimi Cheng’s is one such place, and now the popular restaurant with locations in the East Village and Nolita has made an unusual but awesome addition to its menu.

Available through the end of February, the new wastED dumpling was created along with Dan Barber and Adam Kaye of Blue Hill, who first introduced the wastED concept with a series of pop-ups dedicated to cutting down on food waste. “The wastED dumpling is a mix of Mimi Cheng’s typically discarded vegetable produce, like bok choy ends, zucchini ends, and kale stems, bound together with a peanut ginger sauce. Even though we’re using ingredients that are in our traditional dumpling types, the wastED dumpling is entirely different from other varieties we serve,” says Mimi Cheng’s founder Hannah Cheng. Half of the proceeds from the sale of the dumpling will benefit the City Harvest charity.

Main Image Courtesy of: Mimi Cheng’s