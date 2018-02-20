View the gallery

You’ll likely recognize Melissa Odabash thanks to her eponymous swimsuit and accessories line—although you might also recognize the former model and London-town socialite from the Instagrams of your favorite (re: iconic) celebs. Odabash’s collections are distributed in over 50 countries, throughout 500 luxury department stores, boutiques and resorts including her own online web store and two freestanding London stores in Notting Hill and Chelsea. And to say her reach goes beyond two-piece bikinis is an understatement: her brand is as much rooted in each collection’s fresh designs as they are in her coveted, high fashion rolodex.

“Cindy Crawford has supported my brand consistently for years,” Odabash says when asked who most exemplifies her brand. “To me she is the epitome of timeless, effortless beauty. She is a wonderful woman inside out and that is the spirit of my brand and company. I design my collections to be aesthetically pleasing, but with the intention of uplifting every woman to feel her best self in a vulnerable costume,” she says. “I always keep her beauty, her curves, her confidence and insecurities in mind.”

The first Melissa Odabash collection debuted in 1999, and since then the industry has seen a major shift—along with new “it” models of the moment, which today include Kaia Gerber, Crawford’s daughter. “Back when I was a model in Italy, I realized I would never wear any of what was available, so that is what inspired me to start my line,” Odabash shares. “Now that I have been designing for 20 years, my silhouettes have been tweaked to the woman’s figure with the utmost attention to detail over the years.”

And for Summer 2018, attention to detail will still be ‘all the rage,’ coupled with bright, light colors. “I am not one for trends as I am a firm believer in creating classic pieces that stand the test of time,” she admits. “However, if I had to choose one I would predict that gelato colors will be big this summer. I love bright, light colors without being too sweet- corals and pinks have been given a new lease of life, and delicate prints coupled with daring designs are certainly having a moment!”

Main Image: Getty Images/Neil P. Mockford