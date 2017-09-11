Master & Dynamic continues to bridge the gap between tech enthusiasts and design-conscious trendsetters with their high-end headphones and audio accessories. Known for designer collaborations with powerhouses like Proenza Schouler and Bloomingdale’s, the company now debuts an audible pop of color. “While we’ve always been proud of our leather colorway selections, the re-release of the lambskin ear pads allows our customers to take their customization of their headphones one step further,” says the brand’s CEO Jonathan Levine. Last year’s first release flew off the shelves, but the accessory will be back again in mid-September.