The Perfect Snow Day in NYC

The name “Stella” might remind you of McCartney’s fall 2017 collection, or even better: your go-to order at the bar. But in the case of the weather (today throughout Wednesday) we’re referring to the Nor’easter that’s steadily approaching the east coast. Promising to deliver more than a foot of snow in some regions, we’re almost positively getting a snow day. And while you might dread the thought of another bout with a car that’s been buried under an unrelenting mound of snow, or rescheduling just about every engagement you carefully planned for these days, we’d like to make the case for embracing the storm.

Below: one perfect, DuJour-approved snow day in New York City.

9:00am

Our first stop will unsurprisingly involve coffee. La Colombe Coffee Roasters sells their coveted, grind-to-order blends in-store throughout the city, so plan ahead and grab a package the day before to have alongside breakfast. And for a snow day so close to St. Patrick’s Day, a hint of Irish Crème might be in order.

11:00am

Bundle up in these ski essentials and hit the slopes (re: streets) – you might even pass by one or two cross-country skiers if you’re lucky. On your way, walk through any of New York’s parks – one could say that Washington Square Park and Central Park are at their prime in winter white – and bask in a cliché, albeit beautiful scene.

12:00pm

Simply put: brunch. If you’re downtown stop in to The Bowery Hotel’s Gemma (no reservations) for a warm plate of squash cappellacci or wood-fired oven pizza. Sit by the lobby bar’s fireplace post-meal if you need a second to digest before heading back out. If you’re uptown, stop in to The Writing Room and request to be seated in the “study” so you can dine by the fireplace. The temptation of the Apple Crostada dessert will also prove a (delicious) battle worth losing.

2:00pm

For some R&R, treat your skin to a winter-fix. Uptown, visit Cornelia Spa at The Surrey for their reparative caviar & oxygen quench facial for “deeply hydrating, plumping and firming.” Downtown, stop in to Great Jones Spa and soak in their water lounge ahead of your signature facial.

5:00pm

Après-ski, make this delicious hot chocolate, concocted by the Executive Pastry Chef at Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery. The recipe specifically calls for gourmet Valrhona chocolate, and is topped off with a vanilla bean marshmallow garnish.

7:00pm

After a well-deserved siesta, a meal at Kat & Theo in Flatiron might serve as the perfect cap to your snow day. Plush, intimate velvet booths make for the perfect source of body warmth, and the extensive bar menu will ensure you can stay put for a while. Consider stopping at Rochelle’s NYC after dinner for an all-night happy hour, specially set for the snow day. Cheers!