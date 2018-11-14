Where to Find The Most Luxe Golf Amenities

For all the golf-lovers out there traveling to exotic destinations with hopes of getting in a round or two, we have found the hotels for you. The below properties offer unique golf amenities that will make your dreams on the green come true. A vacation is meant to be easy and these perks help to make your golf experience go just as smooth. From personal golf butlers to simple and efficient transportation, keep reading for the most special luxury golf amenities that will take your game to the next level.

Mindful Golf Concierge at Monarch Beach Resort

While some claim golf can be relaxing, like any sport, it is challenging and sometimes stressful on your mind and or body. Guests of Monarch Beach Resort can make the most of each round by letting go of everyday stresses and fully connecting with each moment of their golf experience with a Miraval Mindfulness Instructor from the Miraval Life in Balance Spa. The instructor will meet guests before their round for an intention-setting and mindful focus session that can help eliminate outside distraction and stress. If you find your mind wandering while playing, the mindfulness caddie can rejoin you for another session, ensuring the deconstruction of the mental barriers that come with both golf and everyday life.

Golf Butlers at Rosewood CordeValle

Rosewood CordeValle, the five-star resort located in the foothills of California’s Santa Cruz Mountains, has created the world’s first golf butler amenity at the property’s award-winning 18-hole golf course. The golf butlers work with the property’s golf, culinary and management teams to provide complimentary, personalized service to guests during their day on the course. After a round, your butler can help to coordinate small bites and refreshments on the green, shine guests’ shoes and return clubs when finished. This one-of-a-kind experience goes beyond just the golf course with endless options for personal concierge requests.

Trackman Technology at Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Using the latest Trackman Technology, golfers at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai can improve their golf game, no matter their current level. Using this high-tech simulator, guests will receive instant and actionable feedback on club delivery, launch, ball flight and landing. In addition, Trackman can help deliver accurate club fitting for your next set of sticks.

Sanctuary Cap Cana’s Forecaddies-To-Go at the Golf Club at Punta Espada

This famed Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Punta Espada in Punta Cana is a must-see and must-play locale. Those looking to play during an upscale getaway desire ease and effortless transportation, which is why, courtesy of Sanctuary Cap Cana, guests can take complimentary transportation to and from the golf course. A forecaddie can join along for extra support from the beginning of the trip, throughout the round and accompanying you back to the resort.

Main image: Courtesy of GolfersGlobe