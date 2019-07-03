Here’s What You Should Do in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, a vibrant oasis with a yearlong subtropical climate, is a major port, financial hub, and global hotspot resting on the South China Sea. A cityscape dotted with towering skyscrapers and grassy mountain peaks, there are a number of restaurants, shops, and adventures to be had in this autonomous territory and former British colony.

Known in many circles for some of the world’s best shopping, Hong Kong offers everything from high-end retail to bespoke boutiques. Stroll along the iconic Queen’s Road, a collection of streets built by the British in the mid 1800s, where one can find Gucci, Versace, and pop-up markets. Peruse contemporary and modern art galleries, such as the Peddler Building Galleries, home to Lehman Maupin, Ben Brown Fine Arts, and Hong Kong local Pearl Lam’s eponymous gallery.

To relax, Hong Kong Park offers a reprieve from the busy streets of Hong Kong with fountains, coy fish ponds, and lush, winding footpaths. One can also hike to the highest point on Hong Kong Island, Tai Mo Shan, at 3,140 feet. The world’s steepest trolley car is also available to carry adventurers to the top of the mountain. Then snag a seat at one of Tai Mo Shan’s mountaintop restaurants and enjoy one of Hong Kong’s best views.

Another must-see, sweeping panoramic view is at InterContinental Hong Kong on the mainland of Hong Kong. Rech, the five-star hotel’s acclaimed restaurant by Michelin Star winning chef Alain Ducasse, offers a French seafood experience while overlooking Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island.

Hong Kong presents a variety of eclectic restaurants. Veda at the Ovolo Hotel is tucked into the Central District along Queen’s Road. Veda offers Indian fusion from different regions with dishes such as the Nepalese ricotta and spinach momos, baked aloo gobi with cauliflower and curry, and the naan tartine. For a luxury dining experience, Mott 32 is one of Hong Kong’s most talked about restaurants with Cantonese, Beijing, and Szechuan influenced cuisine and modern décor.

For after-dinner libations, grab a cocktail at local bars such as The Iron Fairies or the Buenos Aires Polo Club. Stockton, a hidden whiskey bar with live music, features old photographs, macabre décor, and British-influenced fare and hidden corners for jaunty toasts and more secretive affairs.

After exciting, long days and nights in Hong Kong, unwind at the grand dame hotel, the Mandarin Oriental’s Chinese-inspired spa, which has won awards for nine consecutive years. The Mandarin Oriental opened over half a century ago and boasts ten restaurants and cafes, so eat and grab a drink or tea at one of the hotel’s many offerings. Captain’s Bar at the Mandarin Oriental is one of Hong Kong’s most classic and elegant watering holes.

For lodging, if staying on the mainland, InterContinental offers comfortable rooms and expansive pools with breathtaking views of the harbor and boats. If one is staying on Hong Kong Island, Upper House is a sleek and chic hotel with exquisite attention to detail and service.

Whether one craves adventure, exercise, shopping, or mingling, there is something for every traveler in Hong Kong. This sparkling oasis never falls short of a good time.