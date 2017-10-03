Try the World’s Most Expensive Indian Menu

In the latest for *meals you simply will not forget* stunning Maldivian resort Jumeirah Vittaveli will celebrate the two-year anniversary of their Indian restaurant Swarna with the world’s most expensive Indian menu: a 15-course meal priced at $2,000. Yes really. Oh and also: every course of the “Gold at Swarna” menu is littered with edible gold—it’s an essential ingredient of each dish.

Guests who purchase this multi-course meal will be outfitted in traditional Indian attire and will be picked up at their villa by a royal escort. Upon arrival to the restaurant, Chef de Cuisine Bharat Kapoor or “spicewala” will personally explain how he chose the combination of flavors for each dish. Menu highlights include a blood orange soup with gold coated Himalayan pink salt and a rose gold coated lamb patty served over bread from the inverted grill (which has been touched with gold, of course).

Main Image: Sunahare Moti dish / Image Courtesy of the Jumeirah Vittaveli