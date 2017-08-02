At each of their hotel properties, Park Hyatt takes its guests on culinary adventures through their Masters of Food and Wine program, in which local, award-winning chefs and sommeliers showcase their expertise through interactive experiences such as truffle hunting in Milan or a behind-the-scenes tour of Chicago’s famed Green City Market.

Recently, Park Hyatt Tokyo’s Masters of Food and Wine program has become a standout for the worldwide hotel chain thanks to unique collaborations like one with calligraphy artist Suito Nakatsuka, who created traditional ceramics for an exclusive event at the hotel’s contemporary Japanese restaurant Kozue.

Next up, the hotel’s Masters of Food and Wine program will host 18 guests for a private visit to the Katsunuma Winery in the Koshu region, dubbed the Napa Valley of Japan. Guests will learn about traditional Japanese viniculture methods from owner Yuji Aruga, a third-generation winemaker, and sample juices from different stages of fermentation. Afterwards, guests will be treated to a barbeque catered by the chefs from Park Hyatt Tokyo.

“The Katsunuma wine excursion is everything Masters of Food and Wine is intended to be,” said Mark De Leeuwerk, Executive Assistant Manager at Park Hyatt Tokyo. “We have the one of the best masters of wine, Mr. Aruga, with our team of chefs who are the masters of food. It brings together people who appreciate food and wine at a perfect setting overlooking the vineyard.”

