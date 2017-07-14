People who love to brunch tend to take it very seriously. After all, it’s often the last opportunity to convene with friends and unwind before facing the responsibilities of the coming week. And for brunchers everywhere, one thing is clear: 2017 is (so far) the year of the avocado. From now until Labor Day, stop by one of the many Omni Hotels & Resorts locations to lounge poolside and enjoy their latest creation, the Jalapeño Avocado Margarita. A perfect marriage of sweet and spicy flavors, this cocktail will pair excellently with any of the hotel’s brunch offerings but is also robust enough to stand on its own.

“Avocados are such a versatile ingredient in culinary applications, so why not in a cocktail?” explains Kim Haasarud, Master Mixologist and Beverage Consultant for Omni Hotels & Resorts. “When crafting our ‘Art of Water’ poolside menus, we wanted to feature a cocktail with avocado at the forefront. Tequila and avocado are a natural pair, so that was our base.”

Despite these classic Mexican ingredients, there are still complex elements to give the margarita a unique twist. “The tequila we use is infused with jalapeño – which adds a nice kick – and is balanced by the creaminess from the avocado and the subtle sweetness from the agave. Instead of the classic salt rim, we use TAJÍN Clásico seasoning – a spice mix of Mexican chile, lime and salt – which adds a pop of flavor to every sip!”

When it comes to the garnish, Haasarud went big. “To top it off, we garnish with a house-made cilantro-lime popsicle. As it melts, the cocktail becomes bright and herbaceous. It’s not a drink you see every day – but, trust me, it’s just perfect on a hot summer day.”

JALAPEÑO AVOCADO MARGARITA

1½ oz. Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

¾ oz. Cointreau

¾ oz. Fresh lemon juice

¾ oz. Fresh lime juice

1 oz Monin Organic Agave

½ Avocado

Cilantro-lime popsicle*

Rim cocktail glass with lime juice and Tajin Clasico. Place ½ of a whole ripe avocado into a mixing glass and muddle into a smooth puree. Add ice and all other ingredients. Shake vigorously. Strain into an ice-filled, prepared cocktail glass. Garnish with a cilantro-lime popsicle (optional).

*Cilantro-Lime Popsicle

4 oz. Monin peach syrup

2 oz. Monin sugar-free triple sec

2 oz. Fresh lime juice

8 oz. Cold water

2 Limes, sliced in half-wheels

¼ cup Cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

Mix all ingredients (except the limes and cilantro) until fully incorporated. Pour into molds. Add 1-2 half-wheel slices of lime and a few cilantro leaves into each mold. Place in sticks and freeze overnight.