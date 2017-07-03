Inside The Extravagant Secret Soirée You Are So Lucky

This weekend, get the chance to experience a lavish, mysterious evening unlike any other. In a matter of days, the magical and incredibly hush-hush event dubbed You Are So Lucky will descend upon an abandoned manor outside of New York City—just 30 minutes by car and only 8 minutes by helicopter. When you purchase a ticket, the event organizers will arrange transportation for you. At the 2015 rendition of You Are So Lucky, attendees boarded a yellow school bus, complete with blacked-out windows, for their ride from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to party at the whimsical Alder Manor.

As far as the history of the event, very little is known. The website offers a history that reads like a myth: “This is a story of fire, of granite and gorgeous nights. It’s born from generations of artists, of seeks, of fearless creators – consummated in the darkness, on dance floors, in the kisses of strangers.” However, a few facts about the upcoming raucous nights are confirmed. Tickets are available for Friday, Saturday or Sunday, each night offering a different mix of performances, artwork and libations.

The weekend kicks off with Friday’s first-ever public experience of “The Plant,” a large ruin located on the edge of the Hudson. The Night Circus, an acrobatic troupe, will perform alongside Queen of the Night’s Katherine Crockett. Turkish fusion chef Dilara Erbay will complete the night with hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Saturday brings the theme of “orchids & ashes,” which will span across dozens of the mansion’s rooms, woods and gardens. Guests will experience intimate musical performances, curated by eclectic New York City nightlife noteables such as House of Yes, The Box, The Danger, Shanghai Mermaid and more. The final day, Sunday, includes an indulgent brunch in the gardens, a massage at the secret spa, cocktails at hidden bars and a headlining performance by Wolf + Lamb.

