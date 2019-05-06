Downtown Nashville Has a New Power Player

Dream Hotels has done it again. Inside their newly opened Dream Nashville, located on 4th Avenue North (with its back oriented to the historic Printer’s Alley), the vibe is electric and, dare we say, sexy. With 168 rooms and 21 suites and a plethora of dining and nightlife options (seven), the hotel is ready for your next girls trip or couple’s weekend away. Keep in mind there is a 1,400-square-foot presidential suite called The GuestHouse that features a poker table and custom Dream Brew on tap.

Set on the site of the city’s first boutique hotel, The Utopia, as well as The Climax Saloon, both dating back to the 1890s, the hotel gives a nod to its history in small touches and design by Meyer Davis Studio. For instance, some of the floors in the guest rooms have the original flooring. Guests can walk to Nashville’s honky-tonks on the Broadway strip, or take one of Dream Nashville’s courtesy Lincoln cars to other spots in the city.

Be sure to pay a visit to Stateside Kitchen to dine on warm crab dip, spare ribs, and delicious sushi, before hitting Dirty Little Secret, a speakeasy-esque nightlife venue with rotating music acts and DJs. (Pssst…you’ll head through the All Saints store on Printer’s Alley to get to it, though guests will also have the option of going through the hotel.) It’s accompanying venue called Snitch (get it?) is front and center as more of a bar’s bar, with drinks like a mezcal-based Naked & Famous and Stompin’ Out the Blues, which is a take on the classic Boulevardier. Need to refuel? Printer’s Alley has been transformed with the addition of Easy 8, a quick counter spot for things like Footlong Fries (it looks like a funnel cake!) and some seriously good sandwiches. (Don’t miss out on the Kobe Beef “Nashville” Hot Dog.)

The hotel is far and away a different vibe then most Nashville-based hotels, and perfect to shake things up. Whether you’re staying, dining, or dancing — Dream Nashville does it right. (And I can’t wait to go back.)