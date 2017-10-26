This fall, Cachet Boutique Hotel will open its doors in New York City. Located a stone’s throw from Times Square, the luxury hotel features decor by fashion designer Jay Godfrey and an oasis of outdoor and indoor gardens. New York meets Asian influence in the hotel’s design, creating innovative accommodations that provide a contemporary escape for both world travelers and New Yorkers alike. Cachet will also boast two exclusive restaurants by celebrity restaurateur Chef David Laris: EDEN Local, a farm-to-table concept, and Bellbrook, a modern bistro serving reimagined takes on Asian classics.

Here, Managing Director at Cachet Boutique Kevin Fenion, reveals which room is the most luxurious and the iconic nightlife hotspot that Cachet is bringing to New York City.

What is the most luxurious suite?

Our Bocce Club Suite, spanning over 415 square feet, is named after the first-of-its-kind Bocce court in a hotel in NYC. There is a spacious living area with separate bedroom both overlooking the Bocce Court. The glass bathroom in this suite is incredibly spacious and adorned with our exclusive Jay Godfrey rose gold bath amenities, exotic rain-shower system, and our plush micro-fiber robes.

What makes it special?

It’s perfect for both Manhattan visitors and local New Yorkers where they can experience this unique & spacious accommodation overlooking a stunning outdoor garden – totally unlike anywhere else in the city! The location of the Bocce Suite allows you to play host and invite several friends over for an afternoon of bocce and champagne. After a few glasses, this sophisticated yet boisterous combo will likely continue late into the night…

What is the rate?

$459 to $599

What is your personal favorite room?

My first choice is definitely the Bocce Club Suite, but the upcoming Mandarin Suite is a close second with its own standalone bar and custom art by one our resident artists showcased in the Lobby Art program. The Mandarin Suite is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Are there any upcoming plans to host celebrity guests?

Many of the hotel’s design elements were ideated with the needs of celebrities in mind. There are several social areas with exclusive access capabilities as we anticipate the hotel, especially our outdoor gardens like The Sky Deck and Bocce Club, to be extremely insider. These unique spaces are quite intimate and will have unique programming that will attract socials, celebs and influencers alike.

Any fun facts about the hotel?

In 2018 we will be opening the Playboy Club NYC. The original one in NYC was the second location opening by the iconic brand in 1962. We are excited to reintroduce the experience to a new generation of the vibrant New York nightlife scene. Internationally acclaimed restauranteur, Chef David Laris, will lead the culinary team as Chief Creative Officer overseeing EDEN Local which will open the last week of October 2017. EDEN Local aims to produce a globally-inspired culinary adventure, where guilt-free dining and indulgence can co-exist. #EatNotEvil.