Checking out an up-and-coming musician often means visiting a venue with plastic cups and sticky floors—and sometimes that vibe is just what you’re in the mood for. But Kola House, in New York City’s Meatpacking District, is making a point of showcasing rising talent in an atmosphere that’s a bit more refined.

The sleek bar and restaurant has a yummy menu of shareable plates created by Chef Jon Feshan and an elevated cocktail program created by the one and only Pamela Wiznitzer.

“All of the cocktails at Kola House have their roots in songs, musical artists and lyrics and this one is no different,” she explains. This drink in particular was inspired by that catchy Beyoncé lyric from her song “Formation.” “The cocktail uses tequila as the base with Ancho Reyes as a modifier to create a slight spicy tone. We use lemon juice for the acidity (a la Lemonade) and round it out with some apricot jam for sweetness and texture. The big surprise of the drink is the small bag that is clipped onto the side with a mini bottle of Tabasco hot sauce for the guest to use as much or as little in their cocktail.”

HOT SAUCE IN MY BAG

1.75 oz. Blanco Tequila

.25 oz. Ancho reyes

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Apricot jam

Mini Tabasco bottle

Shake ingredients and strain into a lowball with ice. Garnish with a small pouch with a mini tabasco bottle in it.