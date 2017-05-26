Memorial Day weekend—the official start of summer—is upon us. For throngs of New Yorkers, this means heading “out East” to The Hamptons to soak up some sun and do some serious socializing. Those shacking up at Surf Lodge in Montauk can look forward to a weekend of concerts as Lukas Graham, Cole Ramstad and Son Little take the stage to kick off the property’s Summer Concert Series.

In honor of the occasion, the iconic hotel called upon Grey Goose to create the perfect summer cocktail.

“Le Grand Fizz is a refreshing and elegant cocktail for the summer,” says Phil Iordanou, Director of Operations at Surf Lodge, of the resulting fizzy concoction. “It’s an elevated twist on the classic spritz, using only the highest-quality, natural ingredients – Grey Goose, St-Germain, fresh lime and soda water served over ice.”

LE GRAND FIZZ

1 ½ oz. Grey Goose® Vodka

1 oz. St-Germain® Elderflower Liqueur

½ oz. Freshly squeezed lime (approx. Half a lime)

3 Wedges of fresh lime

2 oz. chilled soda water

Build in an oversized cabernet wine glass with lots of ice. Add Grey Goose® Vodka and St-Germain®. Then squeeze fresh lime and discard. Top with chilled soda water. Stir and garnish with fresh lime wedges and a Grey Goose stirrer.