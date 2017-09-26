Taco Tuesdays are in a league of their own at the new Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort, where the world’s most expensive taco is available for $25,000. What makes this taco so expensive? The ingredient list includes kobe beef, langoustine, Almas Beluga caviar and black truffle brie cheese, served on a gold flake-infused tortilla. As for the ideal corresponding drink, the Frida Gourmet Mexican Restaurant offers a handcrafted white gold and pure platinum bottle of Ley.925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo for an additional $150,000.

This $175,000 dynamic duo was created by the Executive Chef, Juan Licerio Alcala. And be sure to plan ahead because these unique menu items must be ordered a week in advance, along with a $12,500 deposit.