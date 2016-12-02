If there’s one person qualified to tell even the staunchest cocktail enthusiasts what to drink and when to drink it, it’s Jackson Cannon. The musician turned bartender has been all over the world in the name of cocktailing, serves as a judge at esteemed cocktail competitions like Tales of the Cocktail, designed his very own signature bar tool (the Jackson Cannon Bar Knife) and is the force behind two lauded Boston bars—Eastern Standard and The Hawthorne.

It’s at The Hawthorne, the newer of the two, where he created this cheeky late night drink using Irish whiskey. “Goodnight Irene is a nightcap cocktail filled with flavor but lower in alcohol than would be another glass of the terrific whiskey (Knappogue Castle 16 year) at its base,” he says. “Sipping with a slightly bitter herbaceousness, hints of almond and a touch of sweet raisin it’s guaranteed to keep you singing well after last call!”

Here’s how to end your next night out in Boston.

GOODNIGHT IRENE, SEE YOU IN MY DREAMS

1 oz. Knappogue Castle 16 Year Whiskey

1 oz. Lustua East India Sherry

1 oz. Cynar

Lemon peel for oil

Stir over ice and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with lemon oil.