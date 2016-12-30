Most days of the year, the golden hour occurs just after sunrise or before sunset when light floods the horizon. On New Year’s Eve, however, it’s midnight that sparkles most brightly as people all over the world raise their glasses. Bartender Edwin Medina of exclusive Meatpacking District lounge No. 8 was inspired by a Shelter Island sunset to create a shiny cocktail that perfectly captures the celebratory spirit of New Year’s with an infusion of edible gold.

“There I am, staring at the beach from my bar at Sunset Beach and brainstorming as the day is coming to an end when all of sudden, this golden light casts a glow over the beach. I looked over at my Italian bartending partner and she says, ‘Golden Hour.’ So, in the spirit of that beautiful sight and the company of my partner, I thought I’d mingle a little Italian liqueur with the elegance of elit Vodka – an achievement of a balance between herbal-floral flavors and a smooth, silky finish,” he says. “Boom!”

Known as the scene of many celebrity-filled soirées, No. 8 will host a bash to ring in 2017 before closing for renovations—so get there while you still can!

GOLDEN HOUR

2 oz. elit Vodka

1 oz. Contratto Vermouth Bianco

¼ oz. Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 dashes Orange bitters

Absinthe spray

Edible Gold Flake garnish

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a martini glass that has been sprayed with absinthe. Garnish with edible gold flake.