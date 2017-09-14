View the gallery

Over the weekend, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts launched its Pop Down series in Toronto, an event that showcased the brand’s creativity and artistry through immersive culinary experiences. The unexpected setting, a large, industrial space in the heart of the city, featured dazzling floral installations and a floor-to-ceiling herb garden that transported guests on a gourmand journey through the world of Four Seasons.

The inaugural showcase gathered award-winning chefs and mixologists from Four Seasons properties across four continents, each presenting interactive expressions of their crafts, ranging from innovative cocktails to traditional cuisine and pastries. Chef Vito Mollica from the Michelin-starred Il Palagio restaurant in Florence, created a special asparagus and chorizo risotto that paired excellently with Mica Rousseau’s libations—he heads up Fifty Mils bar in Mexico City—which included a martini with a tequila twist. And, under a massive pink floral display, pastry chef Joaquin Grimaldi of Buenos Aires whipped up decadent crepes filled with smoked dulce de leche.

“The Pop Down is a microcosm of the creativity and passion that is infused into everything we do at our hotels and resorts around the world,” remarked J. Allen Smith, President and CEO of Four Seasons. In the coming months, Smith and his team aim to bring the series to surprise locations around the globe, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for guests.

