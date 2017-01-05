Room Request! Four Seasons Palm Beach

In a postcard-worthy town with cerulean blue ocean views, endless sandy beaches, and luxury shopping around every corner, it’s difficult to find a bad place to stay– but there’s one hotel that makes its guests feel like Floridian royalty. The Four Seasons Palm Beach caters to visitors with a heated pool and poolside cabana, 24-hour in room dining and a selection of in-house restaurants, a glossy fitness club with yoga classes, and a chic boutique. But the amenity to be most excited about is the salon and spa. The 11,000 square foot space has a saltwater Jacuzzi, eucalyptus steam room, high-performance showers and relaxation rooms, serving up ultra-relaxing massages, facials, body treatments and more. Don’t conclude a stay without a spa day.

We spoke with Resort Manager, Michal Dedera, who revealed the most requested room at the resort and more details about the hotel’s offerings.

The most requested room:

Our Ocean View Rooms. What makes it so special? With beach top of mind for a Florida getaway, the shimmering ocean provides the most perfect backdrop from sunrise to sunset.

The rate:

From January through April, rates for our ocean view rooms typically start at $899.

Your personal favorite?

It has to be our Oceanfront Two Bedroom Suites. From the minute you walk through the door, you take in panoramic ocean views and you can continue to enjoy the ocean view from anywhere in your suite. Wake up to the sunrise over the Atlantic from your comfortable bed and then enjoy breakfast with an ocean breeze from one of two balconies. It’s true indoor outdoor living.

Celebrity guests?

While Palm Beach is an oceanfront playground for celebrity guests, we honor all of our guests privacy while here at our resort.

Fun facts:

We are the host resort of the annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival taking place every year in December. We are the only Five Star, Five Diamond resort on Palm Beach Island. All guests can relax as often as they wish with complimentary access to our spa amenities and relaxation areas and can also enjoy complimentary snorkeling, bicycles, a selection of fitness classes, our wonderful kids club and more. Guests are pampered with pool and beach amenities from frozen grapes and mini smoothies to sunglasses cleaning and Evian spritzes.