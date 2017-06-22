When the new Four Seasons Downtown opened on Barclay Street last year, it capped a transformation for the area that had been decades in the making. With an influx of new retail, dining and residential complexes, it’s undeniable that the neighborhood is fast becoming a mecca for tourists and locals alike. The new Four Seasons property features 189 elegantly-appointed rooms and suites with Yabu Pushelberg-designed interiors and evokes a calming presence amid the hustle and bustle of the city. Take a dip in the 75-foot indoor lap pool or enjoy a luxurious treatment at the impressive, marble-clad spa that includes facials by renowned Swiss brand Dr Burgener.

The hotel also offers 157 private residences at 30 Park Place (were Yolanda Hadid reportedly just purchased a home), and at 82 stories, it’s the highest residential tower in lower Manhattan.

Here, Peter Huming, the hotel’s General Manager, gives us a glimpse inside and reveals the suite that guests request most often.

What is the most requested room?

Our Hudson suites are extremely popular with guests.

What makes it so special?

These suites are stunning, one-bedroom suites overlooking the Santiago Calatrava-designed Oculus. At 900 square feet, room to relax abounds. The bedroom features a king-size Four Seasons bed with a connecting en-suite bathroom and a deep soaking tub. Thoughtful amenities include ambient lighting, an iPad to access hotel services and a three-way, full-length mirror.

What is the rate?

Rates start from $1,500 per night, but vary depending on the season.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is our Royal Suite located on the 24th floor of the hotel. The 2,400-square-foot suite offers stunning panoramic views over Manhattan and has a corner living room with two separate seating areas, a blue onyx fireplace and a custom oak bar topped with imported stone from India. Off the ten-seat dining room, there’s a large butler’s pantry with its own staff entrance—perfect for family meals or entertaining friends. The master suite features silk wall coverings, a walk-in dressing area and five-piece bath. The space can be separated from the rest of the suite and even has its own entrance for complete privacy.

Does the hotel host any celebrity guests?

Shhh….we can’t tell!

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

For our special guests that book the Royal Suite, we provide round-trip airport transfers via helicopter and a personal assistant.