Floravere is Here For The Less Traditional Bride

After choosing the date and venue for your wedding, the dress typically comes next. The idea of stepping inside a massive bridal store with all of your bridesmaids and having to try on dress after dress while the sales associate seems distracted by other brides that came by at the same time is well, stressful. This experience should be fun for everyone, comfortable for the bride-to-be and at this stage of wedding planning, should be a catalyst for a bride’s inspiration for her big day.

That’s why Floravere molded a wedding oasis that offers groups the intimacy that should be available to every shopper. Upon arrival, a jungle of beautifully flowing flowers takes over the entrance. Moving through the space, delicate jewelry from several different brands decorates the room. Floravere’s collection of gowns and separates anchor the space and brides can set up private appointments with a stylist on the brand’s website, through Instagram direct message, and via text. After booking the appointment, the hidden rooms where guests can relax in are filled with the bride’s favorite things, from a curated inspiration board to her favorite champagne. The key element of Floravere’s retail approach is rooted in personalization at every touchpoint of the customer experience, which is obvious at this permanent West Village store.

Co-founder, Molly Kang says, “Until now, the bridal industry has been tethered by traditional, dated ideas of the ‘blushing bride’ marrying her Prince Charming. At Floravere, we’re creating a brand and a space that speaks to our core belief that there is no ‘right’ way to be a bride. More than ever, she feels empowered to break the rules and do things her way when it comes to her wedding – from what she wears to how she approaches the entire day. And we felt that there wasn’t a brand that spoke to this very modern sensibility. Everything we do and all our products are designed to reimagine what it means to be a bride today.”

The shop sets a new precedent for bridal retail, moving away from the traditional and into the experiential, with a shopping experience reimagined for how the millennial woman shops. Investor and professional tennis player, Serena Williams says, “The experience of finding my wedding dress was incredibly memorable and meaningful to me so I’m thrilled to support Floravere’s mission to make the luxury bridal industry inclusive and accessible to more women than ever before.”

Floravere is officially open at 18 Jay Street in New York City.