After a recently completed renovation, Scribner’s Catskill Lodge in upstate New York is the sheer epitome of rustic luxury. With clean, farmhouse-inspired decor and an elevated on-site restaurant called Prospect, it’s a popular weekend getaway for chic city-dwellers looking to escape to the mountains. But it’s the mountains themselves, with their textured coat of trees morphing from winter white to fiery red and yellow to bright spring green, that make this place a destination.

As a toast to Mother Nature, the team at Prospect will donate a dollar to the Catskill Forest Association for every Fern Gully cocktail sold. “This refreshing but savory cocktail was inspired by the change of season as spring rains give way to warm summer months,” says beverage director Michael Kang. “The drink contains many botanical components, adding heat and vegetal flavors to balance out the sweet and sour of the agave and lime.”

FERN GULLY

1 1/2 oz. Gin

1/2 oz. Don Ciccio & Figli Finochietto

1/2 oz. Agave syrup

3/4 oz. Lime juice

1 slice Jalapeno

2 slices Cucumber

Lightly muddle cucumber, jalapeno and agave. Add remaining ingredients with ice and vigorously shake. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with a slice of cucumber.