Instead of venturing out to a swanky cocktail bar this weekend, why not become an at-home mixologist? If you’re looking for a relaxing night in with a cocktail but not the hassle of donning cocktail attire, the aptly named Zen Collins will allow you to savor a refreshingly simple drink from the peace and comfort of your own home. Made with cucumber, lime juice and Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver, this drink is the perfect choice to help you unwind.

While the ingredients and preparation are simple, you can up this drink’s cool factor by adding a beautiful cucumber ribbon to the glass—a surprisingly simple step that will fool your Instagram followers into thinking you’re highly trained in the art of mixology. Watch the video below for how to make this cool cocktail.

ZEN COLLINS

2oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver

.75oz Lime Juice

.5oz Simple Sugar

3oz Soda Water

3-4 slices Cucumber

Cucumber Ribbon

Dill

Preparation: Muddle cucumber slices in tin. Add all remaining ingredients except soda into shaker tin and shake with cubed ice. Strain into a high ball glass over cubed ice and top up with soda water. Garnish with dill sprig or cucumber ribbon around glass.