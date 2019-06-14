Drink DuJour: Vesper Martini

In honor of Father’s Day, we’ve selected a timeless and chic cocktail that the entire family will want to sip on. There are some drinks that simply never go out of style and will always exude a cool confidence when sipping. One of those drinks is the classic martini. Made with Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, and a splash of Kina Lillet, this particular Vesper Martini is a treat for all who indulge.

The splash of Kina Lillet, a liqueur made with white wine and fruit liquers, makes this martini a suitable candidate for a Friday night celebration but also at a Father’s Day brunch this Sunday. See below for the full recipe and enjoy toasting to all the dads this weekend.

VESPER MARTINI:

25 ml Grey Goose Vodka

75 ml Bombay Sapphire Gin

15 ml Kina Lillet

Preparation: Stir and strain into a well-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon.