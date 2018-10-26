Drink DuJour: Vampire Kiss

The fantastical holiday of Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, allowing the creative costumes and spirited celebrations to be spread out over the two weekends bookending October 31. Whether you choose to dress up or dress down in honor of All Hallows’ Eve, we suggest incorporating a playful cocktail into your plans. There are dozens of Halloween-inspired drink recipes out there, all paying homage to all the creepy characters, ghastly ghouls or tasty treats you typically encounter this time of year. But, we’ve selected one refreshing recipe in particular to help you through the long Halloween celebration.

The aptly named Vampire Kiss cocktail, created by Glenfiddich Ambassador Allan Roth, offers an elevated way to savor the flavors of Halloween. Made with Glenfiddich Project XX whisky, sweet vermouth, sherry and tawny port, this ruby red colored drink has the perfect presentation for a Halloween-inspired beverage. Plus, the orange peel garnish adds a bright finish to a dark drink. See below for the full recipe to make a Vampire Kiss at home

VAMPIRE KISS:

2 parts Glenfiddich Project XX

½ part sweet vermouth

¼ part olosoro sherry

¼ part tawny port

2 dashes whisky barrel aged bitters

Orange peel, to garnish

Preparation: Combine all ingredients except the orange peel in a mixing glass. Stir and strain into a coupe. Express the orange peel over the cocktail and discard.