Pantone recently announced that 2018’s Color of The Year is Ultra Violet, so why not ring in the new year with a cocktail to match?

The Ültra Violet Rain, made with a combination of Jägermeister and red brussel sprout extract, champagne, vodka, fresh lemon juice and ginger syrup, is a bright and delicious drink that perfectly compliments your New Year’s Eve festivities. The secret ingredient, red brussel sprout extract, gives the cocktail its vibrant color. And when combined with citrus, the extract magically morphs from blue to ultra violet!

Make the colorful beverage with the recipe below, or toast the new year at Delilah NYC, where the cocktail will be available off-menu on New Year’s Eve.

ÜLTRA VIOLET RAIN

Created by Rael Petit

2 oz Jägermeister and Red Brussel Sprout Extract

1 oz Champagne

½ oz Vodka

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz Ginger Syrup

Red Brussel sprout and Jägermeister Extract*

In a pan, place two lbs of red Brussels sprouts and 100 mL of water and cook on high for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, place into another container and top with saran wrap. Let sit for a half hour. After half hour, strain out the water. Add one tablespoon of baking soda and that will turn the water from purple to blue. Add 80 mL of water mix with 40 mL of Jägermeister. Put the container in the freezer.

Method: Build lemon juice, ginger syrup and vodka into shaker. Shake and strain into coupe glass. Top with champagne. Float Jägermeister and red Brussel sprout extract on the top of the drink. When combined with the citrus, the extract changes from blue to ultra violet.