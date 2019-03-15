Drink DuJour: Tullamore D.E.W. Hot Toddy

A typical St. Patrick’s Day might feature a tasty dish of corned beef and cabbage, a traditional Irish Aran sweater and perhaps a spirited Irish coffee. No matter where you are in the world, you can probably find an Irish pub or restaurant to celebrate the holiday at. From McSorley’s Old Ale House in New York City (one of the oldest in the city, the bar only serves two kinds of ale: light or dark) to Emmit’s in Chicago (formerly known as O’Sullivan’s), there are dozens of outposts serving up Guinness on tap and a mean Shepherd’s Pie.

But, what about your favorite non-Irish bar?

IrishCentral and Tullamore D.E.W., the triple blended Irish whiskey, have teamed up to help transform famous non-Irish bars and restaurants across the United States into reimagined Irish establishments for St. Patrick’s Day. O’Everyone will celebrate the unique blend of cultures and backgrounds throughout the country, with an Irish twist in terms of cuisine and cocktails. From March 15 to 17, in New York City, the French Champagne spot Flute Bar will become O’Flute’s while the Indian eatery Babu Ji will be dubbed O’Babu Ji’s. Other cities joining in on the fun are Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

In honor of the holiday, Tullamore D.E.W.’s National Ambassador, Tim Herlihy, created a special Hot Toddy cocktail that will be sure to put you in the St. Patrick’s day spirit! See below for the complete recipe.

HOT TODDY:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

.25 parts lemon juice

2 tbsp honey

Top with boiling water and a clove studded lemon

Preparation: First warm a mug with hot water, then discard water and combine ingredients above. Stir before serving, garnish with lemon.