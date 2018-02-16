Drink DuJour: Triple B

This week’s Drink DuJour comes from Terra Mare in Fort Lauderdale, an oceanfront eatery that brings the sea indoors with panoramic views of the shoreline. The restaurant works with local butchers and farmers, highlighting locally sourced ingredients on its varied menu. Executive Chef Johan Svensson crafted dishes intended to be enjoyed in a communal dining experience.

Stop in for a drink and nosh on Tuna Crudo with compressed watermelon, fennel seed and fresh herbs or go for crispy calamari, charcuterie or Blistered Shishito Peppers with lemon saffron crème fraîche. For a more filling option, enjoy an indulgent Whole Broiled Lobster paired with old bay, crab stuffing and herbs or go for the Crispy Whole Bass with julienne vegetables and ginger ponzu.

Terra Mare’s Triple B cocktail combines Bulleit bourbon, basil and blackberries, creating a refreshing drink for whiskey lovers. Here, we got the recipe.

TRIPLE B

2 oz. Bulleit Bourbon

1 oz. St. Germaine

2 muddled blackberries

1 fresh basil leaf

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. agave nectar

Preparation: Strain over fresh ice and pour into rocks glass. Garnish with basil leaf.