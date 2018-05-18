Drink DuJour: The Royal Wedding Cocktail

To celebrate the joining of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we’ve taken a cue from the lovebirds’ wedding cake choice. Through an exclusive Kensington Palace social media announcement, it was revealed that the duo choice pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes, an organic bakery in London. The cake will be lemon elderflower flavored, covered in buttercream and adorned with fresh flowers which sounds like it will taste like a delightful spring day. In honor of the cake’s flavor, we’re prepared to toast to the newlyweds with a cocktail mixed with St-Germain elderflower liqueur, which is made up of 1,000 delicate elderflower blossoms in every bottle.

Although you might not have made the guest list for the May 19th Kensington Palace nuptials, you can still savor the flavors of royalty with this Royal Wedding drink. Cheers!

THE ROYAL WEDDING:

1 oz. Cazadores Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Kaffir lime infused St-Germain French elderflower liqueur

3/4 oz. Noilly Dry

1/4 oz. of fresh lime juice

5 dashes chartreuse

Preparation: Combine all ingredients, shake with ice and strain into a coupette. Garnish with kaffir lime leaf.