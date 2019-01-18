Drink DuJour: The Peacock

An equally swanky and shareable cocktail, the Peacock is mixed to serve up to eight in the most sophisticated manner. This indulgent libation is found at Ian Schrager’s PUBLIC Hotel New York City, which boasts DIEGO, the sexy and trendy upstairs bar. At DIEGO, you’ll be greeted by a clever menu curated by Jean-Georges to be enjoyed within a lounge-like setting with just enough music and dimmed lighting to create an intimate downtown escape from an otherwise bustling neighborhood.

The Peacock was perfected by Ivy Mix, the founder of Speed Rack, a national cocktail competition featuring top female bartenders in a timed and judged setting. With the idea of sharing in mind, this eye candy of a concoction comes in the shape of a large copper peacock container flourishing with an aromatic mint bouquet and doubling as a glamorous centerpiece (or your next Instagram post). See below for the full recipe for this cocktail that is sure to please all.

THE PEACOCK:

9 oz. Absolut Elyx Vodka

3 oz. Lavender Syrup

3 oz. Lemon Juice

3 oz. Mandarin/Tangerine purée

10 Dashes of Cardamom Bitters

Soda water to top-off

Preparation: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, whip shake, and pour into large-format vessel. Top with soda and garnish with a mint bouquet.