Drink DuJour: The Honey Deuce

It’s here: The US Open. And while players will be battling it out on the tennis court, the only love I’m interested in is my love of the Honey Deuce cocktail–the official cocktail of the US Open. Created by Grey Goose mixologist Nick Mautone in 2007, and made with fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and Grey Goose vodka, the iconic cocktail has made its home on the sidelines (but #1 in my heart) at the championship tennis tournament for quite some time now.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the US Open this year, the Grandstand Bar at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will also be serving up the all-new Frozen Honey Deuce, which is (you guessed it) a frozen version of the drink. Both cocktails will be served in limited edition 50th anniversary commemorative cups and topped with the skewer of melon balls, which resemble tennis balls and add the perfect finishing touch. Cheers!

THE HONEY DEUCE:

.25 oz. Grey Goose® Vodka

3 oz. Fresh Lemonade

0.5 oz. Raspberry Liqueur

Preparation: Chill a Collins Glass by placing in refrigerator/ freezer or by filling with ice water for 5 minutes. Remove Collins Glass from refrigerator/freezer, and fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins Glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.

Tip: Place honeydew melon in freezer beforehand, then, to create melon balls, use melon baller.