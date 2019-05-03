Drink DuJour: The Grand Margarita

Finding a reason to celebrate isn’t difficult when it feels like every other day there is another “National __ Day” popping up. So, when Cinco de Mayo rolls around every year, you can guarantee the masses will unpack their colorful sombreros and festive cocktails just for the sake of it. We love a vibrant color scheme and celebratory props, but most of all, we love a flavorful cocktail recipe.

The quintessential French liquor Grand Marnier adds a sense of luxury to any drink. With fresh lime juice and of course, tequila, this margarita is a classic Cinco de Mayo beverage, but with a smooth twist. The pink color of the drink will pop in all of your Instagram shots while the tequila will keep your energy up all night long. See below for the complete recipe for The Grand Margarita.

THE GRAND MARGARITA:

3⁄4 parts Grand Marnier®

1 1⁄2 parts premium tequila

1⁄2 parts freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice

Lime wheel for garnish

Preparation: Combine all ingredients, salt the rim of a glass, pour ingredients over ice. Garnish with lime wheel.