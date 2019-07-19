Drink DuJour: The Concord

The moment when you step through the doors of The Beekman hotel in New York City you know you are somewhere special. The history that lives in the hotel’s walls is palpable. The glamour and charm is obvious. Plus, the view from above when you get comfortable in the hotel’s The Bar Room is beyond iconic. The nine-story atrium is picture-perfect and paired with the right drink, can be seriously unparalleled.

The Bar Room offers a carefully curated cocktail menu crafted by talented mixologists with a knock for combining and old world elegance with New York City’s vibrant modern atmosphere. One of our favorite drinks is The Concord, which features the bubbly of Billecart Salmon Brut Rose with the bright flavors of Monkey 47 Gin. The truly luxe moment in this cocktail is the caviar garnish, which brings guests right back to the grandeur of the hotel’s past. See below for the complete recipe to make at home, or plan a visit to The Beekman for the full experience.

THE CONCORD:

1.5 oz. Monkey 47 Gin

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

3.5 oz. Billecart Salmon Brut Rose

Garnished with a Toast Point topped with Crème Fraiche and Caviar

Preparation: Stir together gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and pour into a flute. Top the cocktail with Billecart Salmon Brut Rose and garnish with Toast Point topped with crème fraiche and 3 oz. caviar.