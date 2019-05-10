Drink DuJour: The Classic Estrella Michelada

A traditional Michelada is one of the most popular beer cocktails in Mexico. This particular Michelada is made with Estrella Jalisco, creating a smooth and refreshing taste. This cocktail is perfect to go along with Mexican-inspired appetizers or to spice things up a bit at your next cocktail party! You can make a Michelada Estrella cocktail at home with the help of ready-to-drink cans of Estrella (makes the prep a bit easier) and there is even a Mango Michelada made with Clamato Picante and a craft beer collaboration with Golden Road Brewing. See below for the full recipe and enjoy!

THE CLASSIC ESTRELLA MICHELADA:

Tajin

Salt

4 Dashes Maggi

¼ Teaspoon Worcestershire

¼ teaspoon Tabasco

¾ ounce Squeezed Lime Juice

1 ounce Clamato

Ice

Estrella Jalisco

Preparation: Use lime juice to rim the lip of the glass with a Tajin and Salt mixture. Pour into the glass the Maggi, Worcestershire, Tabasco, lime juice, and Clamato ingredients and stir. Fill ½ of the glass with ice then the remainder of the glass with Estrella Jalisco. Mix the Michelada mixture and garnish with a lime wedge.