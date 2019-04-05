Drink DuJour: Supersonic Gin & Tonic

A classic Gin and Tonic cocktail can be found on most bar menus. The refreshing and iconic beverage can be served over ice cubes with lime or sometimes, with a lemon wedge if you find yourself exploring the United Kingdom cocktail scene. While both fruit options are acceptable garnishes, there are other options. What if we threw a real wrench in the historic preparation of a Gin and Tonic by suggesting you use cucumber? Well, according to Mattias Horseman, Hendrick’s Gin Ambassador, cucumber is an ideal garnish to use in his Supersonic Gin & Tonic cocktail. Mixed with Hendrick’s Gin, tonic, fresh espresso and simple syrup, this concoction is a lively version of the classic drink you may have had in the past.

What better time to sip on a Supersonic Gin & Tonic than on International Gin Day? The festive day falls on April 9 this year so we suggest celebrating a few days early with this drink. See below for the full recipe.

SUPERSONIC GIN & TONIC:

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 parts tonic water

1 part fresh espresso

1 barspoon simple syrup

Preparation: Combine gin, tonic and simple syrup in a Collins glass. Wait for espresso to chill, or float espresso on top of the cocktail. Garnish with cucumber.