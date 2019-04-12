Drink DuJour: Sun Goddess at Coachella

At last! Festival season is upon us and we can savor the sweet sounds of sunshine, smiles and of course, spirits. What would a music festival be without stellar activations? Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend (April 12-14 and 19-21) and with it comes a staggering music lineup boasting headliners Ariana Grande, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino. Other artists set to perform include The 1975, Ella Mai, Maggie Rogers, Weezer, Billie Eilish, Zedd and many others. Aside from the epic music roster Coachella secures every year, the festival prides itself on incorporating an impressive art program and an even more delicious food and beverage lineup into the two-weekend experience.

This year, Absolut Vodka will be positioned in their Absolut Planet tent at Coachella, serving up a list of signature cocktails to keep festivalgoers going all day long. Our favorite official drink from Absolut is the Sun Goddess (partly because of the adorably festival-friendly name), made with cheerful ingredients like Lillet Blanc Apertif, St. Germain Elderflower, fresh Lemon Juice and Absolut Grapefruit Vodka. Garnished with fresh cucumber, this is the ultimate festival concoction. See below for the full recipe.

SUN GODDESS:

1 ½ parts Absolut Grapefruit Vodka

½ parts Lillet Blanc Aperitif

¼ parts St. Germain Elderflower

¾ parts Fresh Lemon Juice

½ parts Simple Syrup

3 parts Club Soda

Preparation: In an empty 12 oz cup muddle 6 slices of cucumber, then measure ingredients. Fill with ice and stir gently for 5 seconds. Garnish with a fresh cucumber wheel.