Drink DuJour: St-Germain Spritz

Decked out in everything elderflower, the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse resembled something out of a summer poem. At this year’s Maison St-Germain in Brooklyn, Garrett Magee, James DeSantis, and Mel Brasier of the Manscapers NY (and Bravo’s Backyard Envy) unveiled a living, floating meadow that brought to life the 1,000 handpicked elderflowers placed in each bottle of St-Germain. The fragrant twelve-ton landscape not only “emulated joy in an unexpected place,” but it paired perfectly with the evening’s menu of flowery libations.

The most popular cocktail among the soirée’s crowd was the St-Germain Spritz. Socialites in whimsical summer attire sipped on this trendy French aperitif all evening as they wandered through the meadow’s dangling botanicals to pose for the perfect Instagram shot. Besides the fact that the drink is a chic cocktail, the concoction is bubbly, light, and refreshing—with delicately sweet, herby, and musky notes that make the palette happy. It’s sophisticated enough to serve at a dinner party, yet simple to assemble with only three ingredients. On a hot day, it’s the beverage we all deserve.

Tip: The spritz looks extra posh when served with an ornate stirrer in a gold-rimmed glass—St-Germain style.

ST-GERMAIN SPRITZ:

2 parts Martini & Rossi Prosecco

1½ parts St-Germain French elderflower liqueur

2 parts sparkling Water

Preparation: Fill a tall Collins glass with ice. Add Martini & Rossi first, then St-Germain, then Club Soda (the order is essential). Stir completely and garnish with a lemon twist.