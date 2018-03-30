Drink DuJour: Spring in the Park

Spring is getting its act together, starting at the exclusive a.lounge at the luxe AKA Central Park hotel in New York City. Just as the season itself comes with a rediscovered optimistic attitude, the lounge’s Spring in the Park cocktail offers an instant mood-enhancing pink hue and a sweetness that can only make you smile.

In between sipping and smiling, keep in mind that intermingling is essential in this cozy atmosphere due to the fact that the décor purposely omits televisions, fostering intimacy and good old fashioned conversation. If you head to a.lounge on a Wednesday or Thursday night, you’ll catch live music and acoustic covers from Ed Sheeran to The Foo Fighters.

This uplifting refreshment is made with AKA Hotel signature vodka, a.vod. Concocted by lounge mixologist Oyku Saram, the drink offers aromatics of spring with just a small amount of elderflower cordial. The lemon wheel garnish joins sweetness and a citrus spike.

SPRING IN THE PARK

2 oz of a.vod

½ oz Belvoir elderflower cordial

½ oz fresh lemon juice

Splash of cranberry

Preparation: Combine all ingredients and shake. Garnish with a lemon wheel.