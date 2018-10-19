Drink DuJour: Southern Orchard

Combining the crisp flavor of apple and the toasty warm feeling of bourbon can only result in the most perfect fall cocktail. Created with refreshing Angry Orchard hard cider, the Southern Orchard drink blends all of our favorite fall flavors, including honey, lemon and rosemary. During those chilly October days in the backyard or perhaps enjoying a festive tailgate before a football game, this cocktail will encourage a positive vibe in the air, rich in fall scents and tastes.

No matter where you spend your days this fall, you can easily impress your friends with this cocktail. See below for full recipe.

SOUTHERN ORCHARD:

4 oz. Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 oz. Bourbon

0.5 oz. Honey

0.5 oz. Lemon

1 sprig Rosemary

Preparation: Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice and garnish with a rosemary sprig.