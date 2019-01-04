Drink DuJour: The Siberian Select Boulevardier

Whether you’re a Brooklyn local or an urban explorer seeking a weekend jaunt, Williamsburg boasts an impressive docket of things to do. In between a tasty Smorgasburg adventure and finding the perfect vintage Chanel purse at one of Brooklyn’s many designer thrift stores, we highly recommend grabbing a cocktail at The Williamsburg Hotel, more specifically, the Siberian Select Boulevardier.

The Boulevardier is a classic cocktail that lives within the same bloodline as the Negroni. The slightly more brusque flavor as a result of swapping gin for bourbon, is the only major difference. This specific Boulevardier recipe was created by Rael Petit of The Williamsburg Hotel, and is delivered tableside with something extra special. Beyond the undercurrent of Absinthe that presents itself assertively yet not too overbearingly, patrons will find mini toast with a generous dollop of salty and smooth Pearl Street Caviar’s Siberian Select perched on the side of their rocks glass. See below for the full recipe.

SIBERIAN SELECT BOULEVARDIER:

1.5 oz. Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Cinzano 1757 Sweet Vermouth

Absinthe

Pearl Street Caviar’s Siberian Select

Orange peel

Mini toast

Preparation: Rinse a rocks glass with absinthe and burn. In a mixing glass, pour Russell’s Reserve, Campari and Cinzano 1757. Stir until chilled and strain into rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express the orange peel over the cocktail and discard. Garnish with a mini toast topped with caviar.