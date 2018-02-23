This week’s Drink DuJour, the Secret Garden, provides a sneak peek of summer with its blend of tropical flavors. Strawberry and guava puree, pineapple juice, sake and white rum combine for a fruity, Vitamin C-boosting refresher.

Available at Miami’s Komodo, the drink pairs well with the three-story restaurant and lounge’s Asian fusion menu. Couple the drink with a wide range of sushi and seafood selections including miso lobster, grilled tiger prawn, sweet soy salmon and more.

THE SECRET GARDEN

2oz Havana club white rum

.25oz Strawberry puree

1.5oz Pineapple juice

1.2oz Guava puree

.75oz Yuzu sake

1 bar spoon of coco lopez

Preparation: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously then strain over ice in to double rocks glass. Ice should be 1.25 x 1.25 Hoshizaki cubes. Dust the rim with coconut dust and garnish with a coconut meringue stick.