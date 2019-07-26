Drink DuJour: Sayulita Sunrise

From boistrous cocktail parties to intimate get-togethers, parties can really interrupt a social butterfly’s goal for living a healthy lifestyle. Supported by celebrities such as a Jessica Alba, Molly Sims, Naomi Watts, and even Kourtney Kardashian, 21 SEEDS is an all-natural fruit-infused tequila that will leave you feeling fresh and clean, with a slight buzz. 21 SEEDS is a female-founded company and in honor of National Tequila Day (7/24), the brand is toasting with a few delicious cocktail recipes that are all under 150 calories. Our favorite is the Sayulita Sunrise, made with 21 SEEDS Valencia Orange Tequila.

So, instead of mixing up sugary sweet drinks that almost always guarantee a hangover, turn to 21 SEEDS for a bright tequila that will allow you to indulge while maintaining a clean(er) lifestyle. See below for the complete recipe.

SAYULITA SUNRISE:

1.5 oz 21 Seeds Valencia Orange Tequila

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz pomegranate juice

2 oz club soda

Preparation: Place pomegranate juice at bottom of wine glass. Fill glass with ice. Slowly pour in club soda, followed by tequila, and finally pineapple juice. Garnish with wedge of fresh pineapple or round slice of orange.