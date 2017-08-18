Drink DuJour: Santina Spritz

Created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, the bright and buzzy Santina restaurant brings coastal Italian fare to New York City’s Meatpacking District.

Stroll through the neighboring Whitney Museum of American Art before stopping in for a leisurely cocktail at the vibrant bar or enjoy fresh seafood at the outdoor seating area situated underneath the iconic High Line. The restaurant’s strategically curated menu takes inspiration from the neighborhood’s history, featuring fresh vegetables and fish. Guests can savor dishes like Spaghetti Blue Crab, Swordfish Dogana, Fusilli Santina and more. More importantly, though, peruse the cocktail menu’s refreshing choices like the Basil Bellini, View From Positano, or the Amalfi Gold for the ultimate sensory experience.

And the newest creation from Santina’s mixologists, the Santina Spritz, makes for the perfect drink to toast the end of summer. Impress your guests with this easy-to-make, yet beautiful, cocktail at your last warm-weather soirée of the season.

SANTINA SPRITZ

Frozen Aperol

Prosecco

Soda water

Fresh mint

Orange

Preparation: Add frozen Aperol to pitcher and top with Prosecco and soda water. Stir to blend and pour into balloon wine glasses. Garnish with orange wheel and mint sprig.