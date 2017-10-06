Drink DuJour: Sake Your Eda‘Mame’

In honor of Spirited South Florida, Miami’s Komodo has introduced three new cocktails to its menu. The three-story restaurant and lounge, located in Miami’s glamorous Brickell neighborhood, is home to three bars serving handcrafted cocktails and features “birds’ nest” treehouse-style seating. The third floor plays host to Komodo Lounge, developed by nightlife powerhouse David Grutman, known for Miami Beach’s LIV and STORY.

One of the three new cocktails, the Sake Your Eda’Mame,’ utilizes edamame as the signature ingredient. While you may have seen edamame used as a Bloody Mary garnish, the ingredient steals the show in this drink. The frothy sip is concocted with Stoli Elit Vodka, Enter Black Dot Sake, edamame-nigori purée, shiso leaf, lemon juice and lime juice.

Mix the distinctive drink with the recipe below.

SAKE YOUR EDA‘MAME’

1oz Stoli Elit Vodka

1oz Enter Black Dot Sake

.5oz Fresh lemon juice

.5oz Fresh lime juice

.75oz Simple syrup

1.25oz Edamame Nigori purée

1oz Shiso leaf

Preparation: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an open edamame pod.