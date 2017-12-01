Located in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, Air’s Champagne Parlor is a tiny-yet-glamorous space inspired by the 1920s. It’s also the perfect destination for a pre-dinner cocktail, cozy date, or a selection of indulgent snacks (think grilled cheese with lavender honey, caviar sandwiches on homemade brioche, frites with caviar and more) paired with bubbly. And the champagne bar’s Rosé Collins, a sparkling pink cocktail, is the perfect addition to a bridal shower, New Years Eve fête, or a Friday night when you’re feeling festive.

Air’s cheeky menu, which outlines a history of champagnes and sparkling wines, reads: “Champagne takes time to make. That’s why it’s more expensive. It’s worth the wait and worth the price.” So with that in mind, cheers to enjoying the very best.

ROSÉ COLLINS

.05oz Lemon juice

1oz Capeletti

.75oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth

1oz Rose Hip Pink Peppercorn Syrup

Sparkling rosé

Preparation: Place the basil leaves at the bottom of the tin. Build cocktail in glass and add ice. Top with sparkling rosé. Garnish with basil and a striped straw.